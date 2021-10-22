Yester Castle closed after 'substantial theft' of stone' in East Lothian
- Published
A "substantial theft" of stone from a subterranean room in a medieval castle is being investigated by police.
Yester Castle in East Lothian, which has the underground hall "Goblin Ha" has been closed to the public due to safety concerns following the theft.
The ruin is legally protected as a nationally important monument under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.
The theft damaged a large area in the wall that supports the vault.
The castle, near Gifford, has now been closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Breaches of the Act can carry penalties of up to six months imprisonment or fines of up to £50,000.
"Police Scotland are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the theft and suspicious vehicles that may have been near the castle and surrounding area since the end of July 2021.
Yester Castle and the Goblin Ha' belonged to the Gifford family in the 12th-14th centuries.
According to the National Record of the Historic Environment, the Goblin Ha' may date from the 13th Century.
The site featured as a fort during nearby Haddington's occupation by the English in the 16th Century before being abandoned as a residence after the Reformation.