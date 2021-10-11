'I can't leave people without a tree at Christmas'
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
- Published
A Christmas tree seller is asking his customers to make deliveries for him because he cannot find staff to fill vacancies.
Matthew Corrie, of Fife Christmas Trees in Dunfermline, said he came up with the idea because more and more people were opting for a delivery service.
Before the pandemic, most customers had collected their tree in person.
He is offering customers a discount if they collect their own tree and deliver one to someone else near their home.
Businesses in a range of sectors have been reporting difficulties in attracting workers.
A shortage of HGV drivers and specialised workers has led to gaps on supermarket shelves and problems with fuel supplies across the UK in recent weeks.
There have also been shortages of workers in sectors such as hospitality and the care sector, and some retailers have warned that they may struggle to ensure supplies are in place for the Christmas trading period.
Mr Corrie said he had tried advertising everywhere for extra staff to deliver his trees this year, but without success.
He said he had been deluged with delivery orders last year, and this year was already looking like it would be even busier.
"As with other businesses, I'm very short staffed and cannot get vacancies filled so I had to sit down and think of a way around it," he said.
"There is no way I can't deliver them and leave people without a tree at Christmas. There was no option but to think outside of the box."
He said he came up with the plan while looking at the list of addresses on the orders he has already received.
He is offering customers a £10 discount if they will deliver a tree to someone else living nearby.
Mr Corrie said: "I've put this idea to friends and some laughed but others said they think people will help, especially when they know how desperate I am.
"Customers know of the global staff shortage so I'm sure most will be willing to help.
"Quite often people have room on their roof racks for more than one tree."
His business sells about 1,500 trees each year, supplied by Charlie Spurway at the Harburn Estate in West Lothian.