Man accused of plotting terror attack on Fife mosque
A man has gone on trial accused of preparing acts of terror, including planning an attack on an Islamic Centre in Fife.
Prosecutors allege Sam Imrie intended to target the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes and live-stream footage of the attack on social media.
He is also accused of possessing an arsenal of weapons as well as Neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim material.
The 24-year-old denies all of the nine charges he is facing.
A total of three of the charges come under the Terrorism Act.
The trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, before Lord Mulholland, continues.