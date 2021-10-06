Man faces trial accused of murdering son aged two in Edinburgh
- Published
A man is to stand trial accused of murdering his two-year-old son by shooting and smothering him.
Lukasz Czapla allegedly killed Julius Czapla at a flat in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, on 20 or 21 November last year.
It is claimed the 41 year-old repeatedly struck the child with a skewer.
Prosecutors then allege he repeatedly fired an air pistol and shot his son in the head.
The murder charge further states Mr Czapla placed a pillow over the boy's face and did "asphyxiate" him.
It is claimed he had previously displayed "malice and ill will" towards his son.
His QC Iain McSporran offered to plead guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.
But this was rejected by prosecutor Alan Parfery during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Mr Czapla will now stand trial for murder in Edinburgh on 19 April next year.
Among other charges, he is also accused of possessing drugs including ecstasy, with separate accusations of drink and dangerous driving as well as having an air weapon.
Judge Lady Stacey set a further pre-trial hearing for March next year.