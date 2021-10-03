Man injured in Edinburgh hit and run while fixing puncture
A man has been seriously injured in a hit and run after he got out of his car on the Edinburgh City Bypass to repair a puncture.
The crash happened on the A720 westbound near the Lothianburn Junction shortly after 01:15.
Police said the 31-year-old had stopped his Volkswagen car on the on-slip road when he was struck by a car, thought to be a white Audi Q3 or Q4.
Its driver continued on the bypass in the direction of the Dreghorn Junction.
The injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and the road was closed until about 04:00 while police investigated.
Sgt Jennifer Forbes, from the road policing unit, said: "Following our investigation at the scene, we believe the vehicle involved is in this incident was a white Audi Q3 or Q4 car and it will have obvious collision damage to the front bodywork.
"I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen a vehicle matching this description or something similar to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the City Bypass early on Sunday morning and may have dashcam footage to come forward."