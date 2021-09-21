Edinburgh's Christmas to be spread across the city
Edinburgh's Christmas is to expand to a site beneath Edinburgh Castle under plans to spread it across the capital.
There would be 15 stalls in West Princes Street Gardens as well as 11 attractions including the Christmas Tree Maze and a Santa's Grotto.
The original site in East Princes Street Gardens would have 62 stalls, fewer than half the number in 2019.
An ice rink is planned to run along the west end of George Street, between Charlotte Square and Castle Street.
The previous ice rink in St Andrew Square was removed following complaints about its impact on the garden.
The Big Wheel is planned to return to East Princes Street Gardens along with three other attractions.
Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, co-directors of organisers Underbelly, said they had submitted an application to City of Edinburgh Council.
They said: "The Underbelly team has been working tirelessly to create a bespoke Edinburgh's Christmas programme that not only provides unforgettable memories and experiences, but also makes visitors feel safe and at ease at all times."