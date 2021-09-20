Bomb disposal unit called to Edinburgh incident
A bomb disposal unit is responding to an incident at a building on The Mound in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.
The area around the Scottish National Gallery has been cordoned off and Princes Street has been closed.
The bomb disposal van was parked at the bus stop at the bottom of The Mound and a remote controlled device was in use.
The area has been closed to traffic and pedestrians between Frederick Street and Hanover Street, and some shops have been closed.
Bus and tram routes have been diverted.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a building on the Mound, Edinburgh.
"A cordon is in place and surrounding roads are closed, with diversions in place. Inquiries are continuing."
A tweet from the Scottish National Galleries account said: "Unfortunately the Scottish National Gallery has had to close this afternoon due to an issue on site.
"We hope to reopen as normal tomorrow morning. We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause."