Man in court after five people hit by car in Edinburgh
- Published
A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after five pedestrians were hit by a car in Edinburgh city centre.
Mohamed Bouhnika, 36, from Edinburgh, was charged following the incident which happened in Rose Street at about 00:40 on Sunday.
He was also charged with driving over the limit and failing to stop.
Three women - aged 37, 22 and 65 - and two men, aged 39 and 60, were taken to hospital.
At least four of them have since been discharged from hospital.
Mr Bouhnika appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
He made no plea and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance which will take place in the next eight days.