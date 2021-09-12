BBC News

Five people in Edinburgh hospital after being hit by car

Published
image source, Alan Simpson
image captionLothian Road remains closed after the car was involved in a crash with a bus

A man has been arrested after five people were reportedly hit by a car in Edinburgh city centre.

Police Scotland said they received reports of the pedestrians being struck on Rose Street, near its junction with Frederick Street, at about 00:40 on Sunday.

Two men, aged 39 and 60-years old, and three women, aged 37, 22 and 65, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

All five are described as being in a stable condition.

Police said the car did not stop at the scene and continued to nearby Lothian Road where it was involved in a crash with a bus.

No further people were injured.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and Lothian Road remains closed up to the West Approach Road junction.

Related Topics