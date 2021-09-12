Five people in Edinburgh hospital after being hit by car
A man has been arrested after five people were reportedly hit by a car in Edinburgh city centre.
Police Scotland said they received reports of the pedestrians being struck on Rose Street, near its junction with Frederick Street, at about 00:40 on Sunday.
Two men, aged 39 and 60-years old, and three women, aged 37, 22 and 65, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
All five are described as being in a stable condition.
Police said the car did not stop at the scene and continued to nearby Lothian Road where it was involved in a crash with a bus.
No further people were injured.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and Lothian Road remains closed up to the West Approach Road junction.