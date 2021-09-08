Rail services to return to East Lothian village for first time since 1964
Rail services are to return to the East Lothian village of East Linton for the first time in more than 50 years.
An original station opened in 1846 but the last services stopped in 1964.
East Lothian Council has approved plans for the construction of a two-platform station on the East Coast mainline, with connections to Edinburgh Waverley.
Local campaigners have pushed for the return of the station for more than two decades, with the planning application submitted back in December 2020.
The new station will be fully accessible with lifts and a footbridge connecting both platforms, 126 car parking spaces and cycling storage facilities.
It is hoped it will help local residents access more employment, education and leisure opportunities and act as a catalyst for further investment in the area.
Transport minister Graeme Dey said the new station had "real potential to deliver a number of benefits for the local communities, including those who live in the village and commute into Edinburgh".
Network Rail will announce an intended completion date for the project "as soon as possible".
ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes added: "Now that we have clarity on the planning decision, we will move to get onsite as quickly as possible and work with our partners to deliver this new station for our customers and the wider East Linton community."