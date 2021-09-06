Arthur's Seat death: Man charged with murder of Fawziyah Javed
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who fell from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea as he appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Prosecutors claim Mr Anwar killed Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, on Thursday 2 September.
Mr Anwar, of West Yorkshire, was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.
Emergency services were called to the landmark at about 21:00 but Ms Javed died at the scene.
