Bike crashes through driver's windscreen on M9 at West Lothian
- Published
A driver has escaped with only minor injuries after a bike smashed through her windscreen on the motorway in West Lothian.
The incident happened northbound on the M9 between junctions one and two at about 17:50 on Friday.
The cycle is believed to have come loose from a vehicle travelling on the opposite carriageway.
Police Scotland released images showing the handlebars smashed through the driver's side of the windscreen.
The bike's wheel could be seen sticking out of a hole in the glass.
The 60-year-old driver of the white Ford Focus was able to bring her car to a stop on the hard shoulder. She was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and said it was "pure luck" that no-one was more seriously injured.
'Stark reminder'
Sgt Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "The consequences of this incident could have been far more severe and is only through pure luck that nobody was more seriously injured or worse.
"It should stand as a stark reminder of the importance of making sure that any load being carried out on your vehicle is properly and thoroughly secured.
"We are carrying out inquiries to identify the vehicle which had been carrying the bicycle and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.
"We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. If you were on the road late on Friday afternoon and may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation then please get in touch."
The bike is described by police as a Kona Kula 2-9 pedal cycle with a 16in light blue and white frame.