Police name woman who died in Arthur's Seat fall in Edinburgh
- Published
Police have named a woman who fell to her death from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
Fawziyah Javed died at the scene shortly after the fall in Holyrood Park at about 21:00 on Thursday.
The 31-year-old was from Pudsey in West Yorkshire.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 27-year-old man had been charged in connection with her death and was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Det Insp Bob Williamson said: "Fawziyah's family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.
"I'd like to thank the officers and partners who attended the scene on Thursday evening and have assisted with our ongoing inquiries."
