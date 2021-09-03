Arrest after woman falls to death from Arthur's Seat
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman fell to her death from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
The alarm was raised about an incident in Holyrood Park at about 21:00 on Thursday.
Police Scotland confirmed a woman died at the scene and the 31-year-old's death was being treated as suspicious.
A spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended including the fire service and ambulance. The 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later."
