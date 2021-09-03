Man arrested after woman's body found in car in Fife
A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a car in Fife.
Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, was found dead in the vehicle in Cable Road, Glenrothes, at about 09:00 on Monday.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with the death of Ms Fitzpatrick, who was from Glenrothes.
A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
