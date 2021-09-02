Johnnie Walker Princes Street: Diageo's new whisky visitor attraction opens in Edinburgh
- Published
A new multi-million pound visitor attraction promoting Scotch whisky has opened in Edinburgh
Diageo's eight-floor Johnnie Walker Princes Street is in the former Binns building.
It has taken more than four years to remodel the property and fit it out with facilities including shops, a whisky cellar and two rooftop bars.
It cost more than £185m to complete and is said to be the largest single investment in Scotch whisky tourism.
To mark the opening a Johnnie Walker flag was raised above the building.
Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes said: "This is a proud day for everyone.
"Last year Johnnie Walker celebrated 200 years since founder John Walker opened the doors to his small grocery store and today represents the next chapter of the incredible story.
"Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a landmark investment in Scotch whisky and into Scotland and it sets a new standard for immersive visitor attractions."
In 2019, the Scotch Whisky industry attracted a record 2.16m visitors.
Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said the new visitor attraction was an "exceptional addition" to Edinburgh's tourism offer.
He added that it demonstrated "the confidence international brands have in the capital city whilst supporting the Scottish tourism recovery".