Queensferry Crossing: Bridge to be cleaned in bid to solve ice problem
Cables on part of the Queensferry Crossing are to be cleaned in a bid to prevent the formation of ice.
The bridge across the Forth has been closed three times since it opened in 2017, due to the risk of falling ice.
Technicians will abseil from the top of the 207m north tower and use soap and water to wash down tubing that encases the steel suspension cables.
The work means there will be a 40mph speed limit on the bridge for six weeks.
Experts will use thermal cameras to monitor whether the cleaning of one tower has any effect on the formation of ice on the cables.
Chris Tracey, Bear Scotland's bridges manager for south-east Scotland, said: "Since the Queensferry Crossing opened to traffic, dust and dirt has accumulated on the cables.
"These tiny particles may be helping ice to accrete as crystals form around them.
"The first cables were installed in 2015 and there are no records of any ice forming on them until 2019.
"By cleaning the cables on one tower we will be able to measure the impact this has."
The cleaning will be carried out by rope access technicians, however it is hoped a machine will be able to carry out the work in the future if it is found dirt is causing the ice building up.
A total of 96 cables ranging in length from 94m to 420m will be cleaned - 15 miles (24kms) in total.
As well as the trial taking place on the bridge, tests are due to take place in October at the Jules Verne climatic wind tunnel, a research facility at the Scientific and Technical Centre for Building (CSTB) in Nantes, France.
The major research facility can replicate all kinds of weather conditions, including different atmospheric phenomena occurring simultaneously.
It will allow the Bear Scotland team to test the impact of cleaning and of specialised coatings and de-icing compounds on a full-size section of Queensferry Crossing cable.