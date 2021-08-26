Man charged after gunshots fired at house in Edinburgh
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with gunshots being fired in Edinburgh.
The shots were fired at a house in Burdiehouse Drive during a "targeted attack" on Friday.
A man, woman and two young children were inside at the time but no-one was injured.
The arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
