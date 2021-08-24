Fire crews tackle large blaze on Edinburgh's George IV Bridge
- Published
Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze which broke out at Edinburgh's George IV Bridge.
Police Scotland say officers are assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and are urging people to avoid the area.
The Scottish Ambulance Service was also in attendance at the site of the blaze on Tuesday morning.
Several roads have been closed in the city's old town area around George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row.
It is believed the fire started in the kitchen of the Patisserie Valerie cafe on George IV Bridge.
A cleaner at next door cafe, The Elephant House, - the "birthplace" of JK Rowling's Harry Potter - raised the alarm at 06:18.
David Taylor, owner of The Elephant House, said the fire had not spread to his cafe, which is a massive draw for tourists as it was where JK Rowling wrote her first Harry Potter book. However, his property was smoke and water damaged.
He told BBC Scotland: "There is still an awful lot of smoke coming out of Patisserie Valerie.
"I feel absolutely gutted about this.
"It's really quite disturbing because we had just got back to some semblance of normality after two years, although we were only running at about 50% of our festival trade.
"At best, we can hope for opening in a few weeks time as we have smoke and water damage but if there is structural damage too then it isn't bearable to think about."
Fire on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh Old Town. Huge response from emergency services. pic.twitter.com/vyq4c05N27— David Cowan (@BBCDavidCowan) August 24, 2021
Rented flats above the cafe have been evacuated and Chambers Street has also been closed.
The fire cordons mean prisoners are being taken to nearby Edinburgh Sheriff Court by the front entrance.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations control mobilised nine appliances and two height vehicles to the scene where firefighters are tackling a fire affecting a number of properties. Crews are still in attendance."