Pair who tried to cut off boy's finger in Edinburgh are jailed
Two men who posed as undercover detectives before attacking a teenage boy have been jailed for a total of almost 12 years between them.
Greg Duffy and David Melbourne pounced on the 17-year-old - including trying to hack off his finger.
He was targeted at a flat in Dalry in Edinburgh after he reported a suspected drug dealer to police.
The two men - who had previously admitted assaulting the teenager - were jailed at the High Court in Paisley.
Duffy, 23, was given a sentence of five years and eight months with Melbourne, 33, imprisoned for six years.
They had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting the teenager to his severe injury in August 2020.
They also admitted a charge of attacking 41-year-old Andrew McDonald.
'Attack mode'
A previous hearing in Glasgow had heard how the 17-year-old's younger sister had got involved with a man he believed was supplying her with drugs.
He reported it to police and began to receive threats.
On the night of the attack the teenager was at a flat in Edinburgh's Duff Street with Mr McDonald when a mutual friend turned up.
He was followed in by Duffy and Melbourne who said they were undercover police officers before going into "attack mode" and bundling both victims into a bedroom.
Duffy punched Mr McDonald, stabbed him with scissors and kicked him on the head and body.
They then turned their attentions to the teenager, trying to cut off his index finger before the police arrived at the front door.
Serial criminals
The 17-year-old suffered a series of wounds and has been left with no feeling in his finger as a result of nerve damage.
Mr McDonald's injuries included a nose fracture.
The court was told the attackers were serial criminals both having spent time in jail.
Duffy's sentence was reduced from eight-and-a-half years due to his guilty pleas and Melbourne's cut from eight years.