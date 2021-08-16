Man charged with murder after Newtongrange garden disturbance
A 48-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following a disturbance in Midlothian on Saturday evening.
Roderick Georgeson, who was known as Roddy and was 41, died in a garden on Lingerwood Road in Newtowngrange.
Anthony Angelosanto appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Mr Georgeson's family described him as "a much-loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him".
Police were called to the address in Lingerwood Road at about 20:50 on Saturday. The emergency services attended but Mr Georgeson died at the scene.