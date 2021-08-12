Work on new Edinburgh concert hall set to start next year
- Published
Work on the first new concert hall in Edinburgh for more than 100 years is set to begin next year.
A scaled-back design for the Dunard Centre has seen its planned height reduced after objections from the neighbouring St James Quarter.
If the variation to the planning application is approved then construction will begin in 2022 and take three years.
The £75m hall will become home to the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.
The Dunard Centre, which will be behind Dundas House at St Andrew Square, will house a 1,000-seat auditorium and open foyer to host music performances and a cafe bar.
The new hall will also be used as a venue for the Edinburgh International Festival.
Fergus Linehan, co-chairman of the Impact Scotland group behind the project, said: "We are delighted to unveil the stunning design for the Dunard Centre which will be a truly transformational venue in the heart of Edinburgh."
The budget for the project is £75m with two thirds of that coming from private donations.
The UK and Scottish governments are each providing £10m, and the City of Edinburgh Council is contributing £5m.
Project architect Sir David Chipperfield said: "Tucked behind Dundas House and on axis with George Street, the Dunard Centre occupies a strategic site linking the formal qualities of St Andrew Square and the New Town with the more intimate atmosphere of lanes around Register House towards the new St. James Quarter.
"The identity of the building is determined by its circular form, contributing to the silhouette of the city and enclosing a 1,000-seat hall."