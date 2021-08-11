Edinburgh councillors propose plan to crack down on short-term lets
Councillors in Edinburgh have proposed measures to crack down on Airbnbs and other short-term lets in the city.
The council wants to create a "control area" where property owners must acquire planning permission to run a short-term let.
There has been a significant rise in such lets in Edinburgh - particularly on Airbnb - in the last five years.
Campaigners say this has exacerbated housing shortages and led to an increase in antisocial behaviour.
However, a body representing short-term let owners said the plans were "wholly disproportionate".
More than a third of Scotland's short-term let properties are believed to be in the capital, according to City of Edinburgh Council officials.
Under the proposals, council officers and councillors would determine whether a short-term let was suitable based on density, residential amenity and housing shortages in the area.
The control area would be city-wide and would not focus on the city centre and Leith where the majority of short-term lets are, because of fears this would lead to a high concentration of lets in neighbouring areas.
However, if a home has been continually used as a short-term let for more than 10 years before a control area is designated and no enforcement action has been taken during that time, planning permission would not be required.
Renting out a room in your house or letting your property whilst on holiday would also still be allowed.
Councillors voted to launch a consultation with the city's residents at a meeting of the council's planning committee. A final proposal will be sent to the Scottish government after the results of the consultation.
Separately, the Scottish government is currently consulting on legislation to introduce a licensing scheme for short-term let operators.
Campaign organisation PLACE, a network of Edinburgh residents fighting against short-term lets, said the lets often led to rent increases as well as disturbance from noisy parties, verbal abuse and damage to property.
"Neighbours of short-term lets are almost guaranteed to experience anti-social behaviour from customers," a spokesperson added.
"Alcohol is a regular contributing factor which makes these situations particularly unpredictable and intimidating to deal with."
However, the Association of Scotland's Self-Caterers said the council had not provided evidence to back up the claim that short-term lets reduced available housing stock.
The organisation's chief executive Fiona Campbell said: "Furthermore, their proposals appear to rely on pre-pandemic listings from one online platform only and this does not provide an accurate reflection of the situation.
"Self-catering properties have been a long-standing presence in the capital for decades, enhancing the tourist offering and boosting the local economy, and should not be used as a convenient scapegoat for policy failures elsewhere."