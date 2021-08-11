'Shameful' theft of Edinburgh food charity's delivery van
- Published
Police have described the theft of an Edinburgh food charity's delivery van as "a shameful act".
The white Transit van, owned by the social enterprise Edinburgh Community Food, was taken from Tennant Street in Leith between 13:30 on Monday and 06:00 on Tuesday.
It has a large strawberry logo on the sides and rear, with the charity's name clearly written on it.
Edinburgh Community Food delivers fruit and veg to people on low incomes.
Sgt McArthur Kerr, of Leith police station, appealed for anyone with information about the theft of the van - registration SH12 XVO - to contact Police Scotland.
She said: "Edinburgh Community Food relies on its vans to deliver to people and businesses in the city and this theft is a shameful act given that it obviously belongs to a charity.
"Edinburgh Community Food delivers fresh fruit and vegetables to people on low incomes and sells it to staff, patients and visitors in city hospitals. This theft has left them seriously inconvenienced and having to hire a replacement.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the van and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen it since it went missing to get in touch."