Delivery of Edinburgh's Covid road closure scheme criticised
Delivery of the project to close roads in Edinburgh to allow for social distancing measures during the pandemic has been criticised by auditors.
Sections of road across the city have been temporarily cordoned off or closed to make more room for walkers and cyclists.
The Spaces for People scheme has faced criticism in some quarters.
And now Edinburgh City Council's internal auditors have said there was a lack of consultation with residents.
The auditor's report gave the council a red rating - the second worst possible - which means "significant and/or numerous control weaknesses were identified, in the design and/or effectiveness of the control environment and/or governance and risk management frameworks".
The report also claims there is "currently no clear strategy for determining the potential exit costs associated with reversing individual projects... and it is currently unclear how any significant exit costs will be funded".
Edinburgh's SNP/Labour administration said it was facing "extremely challenging timelines" when the schemes were first implemented and that issues raised in the audit conducted last year have now been addressed.
'Residents not listened to'
Labour Colinton and Fairmilehead councillor Scott Arthur said "Although it is a little dated now, this is a damning report. It does, however, explain why the Spaces for People programme has been so controversial in Edinburgh.
"Many of the points identified by the auditor have been raised by the public many times.
"Whether people love Spaces for People or hate it, there can be no doubt that this damning internal audit judgement could have been avoided if residents were listened to."
Liberton and Gilmerton councillor, and SNP transport convener, Lesley Macinnes said: "As recognised by the internal audit, we faced extremely challenging timelines when assessing and prioritising project proposals for urgent implementation in early 2020.
"Over the last year and a half, officers have worked extremely hard to address issues in the project's approach, such as the retrospective publication of prioritisation outcomes or the creation of a programme risk register.
"Since the audit was carried out we've already made several changes which address some of the issues identified, such as the incorporation of public feedback into the review of existing schemes and the development of detailed exit costing."