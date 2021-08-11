Virgin Atlantic launches direct flights from Edinburgh to Barbados
Virgin Atlantic will run direct return flights between Edinburgh and Barbados from December, the operator has announced.
The service, which will run twice a week, is the first time the carrier has flown international flights from the airport.
It will be Scotland's only direct service to the Caribbean.
The firm will also start a service between Edinburgh and Orlando, Florida, from next April.
Virgin Atlantic last operated flights from Edinburgh between 2013 and 2015, connecting with Heathrow under its Little Red brand.
Barbados is currently on the Government's green list, meaning returning travellers are not required to quarantine.
Edinburgh Airport boss Gordon Dewar said the announcement of the new services was "a fantastic boost."
Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen said: "The Caribbean is such an important destination for us and for our customers.
"We couldn't be more excited to announce our new routes, as we continue to grow our ever-expanding portfolio."