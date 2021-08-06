Woman's pet dog found dead in freezer at Livingston home
A woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years after her dead dog was found in a freezer at her filthy home.
The fur on Kirsty McNeil's pet was so matted that SSPCA inspectors could not initially say what breed the dog was.
The animal, called Cooper, had not been exercised or cared for properly for so long that that its claws curved underneath the pads on its feet.
Livingston Sheriff Court was told it died of malnutrition and organ failure.
McNeil, 40, admitted a series of charges relating to animal neglect.
She also admitted neglecting three children and her mother, for whom she was a carer, by failing to provide them with adequate food and clothing.
Miral Jaber, prosecuting, said the SSPCA were alerted by an anonymous caller on 24 November 2019.
Child neglect
Two other dogs - a cross-breed called Benji and a Yorkshire terrier named Max - had similarly overgrown nails through lack of exercise.
The surviving pets were taken away by the SSPCA and Cooper's body was disposed of after forensic examination.
McNeil, who did not appear in court on Friday, earlier pled guilty to causing Cooper unnecessary suffering by failing to provide him with appropriate care and treatment.
She also pled guilty to failing to take reasonable steps to meet the needs of her two other dogs and two cats between 24 September and 24 November 2019.
'Appalling situation'
Passing sentence, Sheriff Susan Craig said: "It's an appalling situation.
"It was dreadful and to some extent surprising in the 21st Century to be able to descend to that level with the circumstances for the children, her mother and the animals without it being picked up that the problem existed in the wider community."
She added: "It was a short period of time but it was an appalling time for these children, her mother and the animals."
The sheriff ordered McNeil to return to court for sentencing on 16 November.