Man sentenced for sending Twitter threats to MP Joanna Cherry
A man who sent threatening Twitter messages to SNP MP Joanna Cherry has been ordered not to contact her for five years.
Grant Karte, 30, from Bannockburn, was also given a community payback order with 160 hours of unpaid work. He will be supervised for 15 months.
Ms Cherry, from Edinburgh, contacted police over a threat on 1 February.
It was the day she was dropped from her party's frontbench team at Westminster in a reshuffle.
Karte previously admitted sending Twitter messages on 1 February that were "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character".
In one, the SNP supporter - who had drunk a bottle of whisky - wrote: "You don't know me, or what I am capable of."
Sexual violence
Sentencing Karte at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, Sheriff Alistair Noble said: "You pled guilty to a serious charge, a charge involving threatening a member of parliament.
"Your threat carried implications of violence and one interpretation of what was said was sexual violence."
Sheriff Noble said he took the view that it was not necessary to impose a period of custody and imposed a community payback order instead. But he warned Karte that if he breached the order he would have to return to court.
He also imposed a five-year non-harassment order on Karte which bars him from contacting Ms Cherry from 30 July.
Defence agent Simon Collins, representing Karte, said a psychiatric report prepared ahead of the sentencing was positive and "reflects on his regret and remorse regarding the incident."
Ms Cherry, the Edinburgh South West MP, had been the SNP justice and home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster until the reshuffle in February.