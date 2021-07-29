BBC News

Two people arrested over fatal West Lothian collision

image captionGeorge Roberston was heading home to Torphichen when he was struck by a vehicle

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in West Lothian.

Father-of-two George Robertson, 53, was hit by a vehicle while walking on the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen on 20 September.

Mr Robertson was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, but he died a short time later.

A 36-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said both have been released pending further enquiries and officers have recovered a vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation.

