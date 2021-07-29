Man arrested after priest assaulted in Edinburgh cathedral
A man has been arrested after a priest was assaulted in an Edinburgh church on Monday.
The incident happened about 09:30 while the priest was praying alone inside St Mary's Catholic Cathedral.
Police Scotland have confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in Cumbria in connection with the incident.
They said the man has also been arrested in connection with a further assault in Princes Street Gardens.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in Cumbria in connection with an assault at a cathedral on York Place in Edinburgh and a further assault at Princes Street Gardens.
"The incidents happened around 09:35 and 09:45 on Monday 26 July."