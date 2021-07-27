Priest attacked by man with bottle in Edinburgh cathedral
A priest was attacked by a man with a glass bottle as he prayed in an Edinburgh cathedral.
Police are investigating the incident which took place in St Mary's Cathedral in York Place at about 09:30 on Monday.
The Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh said the priest was sitting alone when a man approached him.
The man asked if he was a priest and, when he replied that he was, the attacker tried to hit him on the head with the bottle.
"The bottle broke on the ground and the man continued using it in his assault," the archdiocese said in a statement.
"The priest managed to fend him off with a chair before the attacker ran out of the cathedral.
"The priest escaped without injury."
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were called to a report of a 35-year-old man being assaulted.
She added: "Officers attended and the victim did not require hospital treatment.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland."