Covid in Scotland: Double-jabbed students denied quarantine exemption
- Published
Three students have been refused exemption from travel quarantine rules because their vaccination certificates do not show they have had two jabs.
The St Andrews University friends all received their first dose in England and their second in Scotland.
But only the second jab shows up on their NHS Scotland paperwork - meaning they would have to isolate if they travel abroad.
The Scottish government has said it is working to resolve the issue.
It said efforts were being made to "align vaccination records from different nations of the UK".
From 19 July, adults in Scotland who were fully-vaccinated in the UK no longer have to quarantine for 10 days on return from amber-list countries, with the exception of France.
But PhD student Giulia Benedetta Calabrese, 28, fears the paperwork confusion between health authorities in Scotland and England may force her to miss her brother's wedding at home in Italy.
She said: "I have been very careful to ensure I got both vaccines and had all the paperwork ready to travel.
"I can't understand why the vaccination programmes in England and Scotland are struggling to match up people who have moved across the border, between jags.
"I know there are many more people that have had similar experiences to me and I don't think it's fair that we have to go through all of that."
Ms Calabrese moved to St Andrews to start her PhD in neuroscience in November 2020.
She has sought the help of her new MP, Liberal Democrat Wendy Chamberlain, who has raised the issue with Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf.
Sharing data
Ms Chamberlain described the confusion between NHS Scotland and NHS England as "a shameful situation that should never even have come up".
She said: "Many people, including thousands of students every year, move between the four nations of the UK.
"Yet confusion between our separate vaccine programmes has reached the point where jags received elsewhere in the UK have not been recognised by NHS Scotland."
The Scottish government said it would look to see if it could assist with the St Andrews cases.
A spokesman said: "We are working at pace to align vaccination records from different nations of the UK and have a process in place for sharing data between England and Scotland.
"We continue to work towards replacing the record of vaccination status with a digital record of Covid status, which will include vaccination and testing data to be used for outbound international travel."