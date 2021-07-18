Man's body recovered after Threipmuir reservoir search
- Published
A body has been recovered from a reservoir in Edinburgh where a man fell from an inflatable boat last week.
Formal identification has yet to take place but his family have been told of the development.
Police divers have been searching Threipmuir Reservoir, near Balerno, since the man, in his 30s, disappeared on Wednesday.
He was in an inflatable boat with about six male friends when the accident happened at about17:35.
Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances, and the reservoir and car park have now reopened to the public.
The beauty spot in the Pentland Hills, on the outskirts of the capital, is popular with wild swimmers and water sports enthusiasts.
An open-water swimmer said he helped guide the boat back to shore after the incident.