Man in court charged with Bathgate murder
A 32-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a house in West Lothian.
The body of Keith Allan, 42, was discovered at a property in Falside Crescent, Bathgate, at about 20:00 on Monday.
Dean Martin of no fixed abode, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with murder.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Following Mr Allan's death, police said there was no risk to the public.
Det Insp Brian Manchester added: "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident."