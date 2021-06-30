Boy, 5, seriously injured after being hit by jeep in Tranent
- Published
A boy is in hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in East Lothian.
Police said the five-year-old was struck by a black Cherokee Jeep Sport in Tranent at about 14:05 on Tuesday.
He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, where his condition is described as stable.
The jeep was travelling on the A198 towards Tranent High Street when the child was hit.
Sgt Iain McIntyre from Lothian and Borders road policing unit said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened and is yet to speak to police to please get in touch.
"We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area at the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance."