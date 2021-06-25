Xander Irvine: Elderly driver dies weeks before toddler death trial
A 91-year-old woman has died two months before she was due to stand trial for causing the death of a toddler in Edinburgh.
Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a Kia car which mounted the pavement on Morningside Road on 30 June last year.
The toddler's mother Victoria, 37, was also hurt in the incident but was later released from hospital.
The driver, Edith Duncan, was uninjured but was arrested weeks later.
She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
During a court appearance in October she made no plea and was released on bail.
Ms Duncan, who was scheduled to stand trial in July, died on 16 May.
As a result the Crown Office confirmed criminal proceedings are now at an end.
The toddler and his mother were out for a walk when they were struck by the car which then crashed into the St Columba's Hospice charity shop.
A statement released by the family at the time said: "Xander was a very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved by his parents Victoria and Paul.
"Xander was a real chatterbox who just loved books, playing with all sorts of vehicles and his Lego.
"He really enjoyed life and he enriched the lives of everyone he met."
Thousands of people later lined the streets for the three-year-old's funeral.
Ms Duncan's death was reported just days before the first anniversary of the tragedy.
A local fundraising appeal started this week for a memorial to Xander has almost doubled its £4,000 target in less than 24 hours.
Organiser Roz Wood wrote: "Wee Xander loved the books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Schaffer and, in his memory, a beautiful Snail and the Whale wooden carving has been made.
"The large whale will be placed into the Morningside Playpark where Xander loved to play and it is hoped that children will enjoy playing on the carving for many years to come."