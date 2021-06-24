Railway trespass warning over Burntisland beach rising tides
- Published
Police have issued a warning to beach visitors in Fife, after a series of incidents where people have trespassed on a railway line to escape rising tides.
British Transport Police (BTP) said people were stranded on Burntisland beach 19 times in the last year.
The East Coast Main Line runs along an embankment directly behind the beach.
BTP Inspector Bryan O'Neill said: "As the school holidays approach, we're expecting to see more incidents."
BTP, Network Rail, HM Coastguard and the RNLI have urged visitors to check tide times before going out on the beach.
Inspector O'Neill added: "There have been incidents of trespass on the East Coast Main line where people go for a walk on the shore, end up trapped by the tide and try to escape by climbing up the embankment then onto the railway.
'Incredibly dangerous'
"The railway is full of hidden dangers. Too many times we have seen people ignoring warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries or death."
The RNLI said visitors can visit websites such as magicseaweed.com. to check daily tide times.
The RNLI's Michael Avril said: "Tides have a reputation for being unpredictable, but actually follow a very accurate timetable. You can gather tidal information from the local harbour master, tourist information centre, or from some seaside resorts and shops."
Network Rail said trespassing on the railway was "incredibly dangerous" and it was important that those using the beach do not rely on crossing the railway to leave the shore.