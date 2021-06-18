Person killed after being hit by vehicle on M8 at West Lothian
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on the M8 in West Lothian.
Police were called to the scene on the M8 eastbound near Whitburn at 00:20. Emergency services pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Drivers faced delays of more than an hour following the crash.
The M8 was closed eastbound at junction 4A for a number of hours. Traffic Scotland tweeted that at about 07:00 travel time from J5 to J4 was approximately one hour and 20 minutes.
The road had reopened by 07:55 but motorists still faced delays of more than an hour.
Police Scotland said investigations into the crash were continuing.
