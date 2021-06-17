Pair arrested over Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens package
- Published
A man and woman have been charged in connection with a suspicious package left in Edinburgh more than three years ago.
The item was subject to controlled explosion after it was found in Princes Street Gardens on 11 January 2018.
Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested on George IV Bridge and a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Granton Road, both on Tuesday.
The pair are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
The parcel was the size of shoe box and was discovered by a council park ranger.
