Man, 25, charged in connection with Dean Ritchie's death
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in West Lothian.
Dean Ritchie died in Blackburn early on Saturday morning.
Police said emergency services were called to Mosside Drive at about 00:50 and Mr Ritchie was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Livingston Sherriff Court on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Cameron Miller, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Dean's family has been left devastated by his death and it is vital we find answers for them.
"We are continuing inquiries in order to piece together Dean's movements prior to his death and to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"I believe members of the local community have information which could assist our ongoing inquiries and I would appeal to them to do the right thing and come forward.
"Families need to know why they have lost a loved one."