E-scooters worth £100,000 stolen in raid
Electric scooters worth £100,000 have been stolen from a business in Midlothian.
Thieves took 100-150 boxed e-scooters after breaking into the premises of Scoot-A-Boot at Loanhead in the early hours of Friday.
Police believe a van or lorry was used to carry out the theft because of the volume of items taken.
Anyone offered an e-scooter for sale which matches the description of those stolen is urged to contact officers.
The break-in took place on Dryden Road, between 19:15 on Thursday and 06:00 on Friday, although detectives believe it most likely happened between midnight and 02:00.
Det Con John Lumsden from Dalkeith Police Station, said: "I'd ask anyone with private or business CCTV covering the area to check their footage and provide any to us as soon as possible.
"Despite this happening overnight, I'd ask anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in our around the premises in the early hours of Friday morning to report any sightings to officers.
"Due to the number of stolen goods it is likely that the suspects had to load these into a van or lorry over a period of time.
"I'd ask anyone who has recently been offered an e-scooter, or seen new advertisements online for selling sites matching the above description, to report this to officers so that we can investigate."
Images released by Scoot-A-Boot show how the thieves forced their way into the building by prising away a section of the wall.
At least three different models were stolen:
- Xiaomi pro 2, which are mainly black in colour with a red rim around the front wheel
- • SAB tech 9 pro, which are black in colour
- • MS65 replicas, some of which are black and some white in colour.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on the 101 number quoting reference 0616 of 11 June, or can give an information anonymously via Crimestoppers.