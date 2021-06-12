Older cars face ban from Edinburgh city centre
By Joseph Anderson
Local Democracy Reporter
- Published
Older vehicles that produce higher emissions are set to be banned from the centre of Edinburgh.
Edinburgh City Council has unveiled plans for a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) which would result in heavy fines for drivers who fail to comply.
From spring next year, diesel cars registered before September 2015 and petrol cars registered before January 2006 would be banned.
Older HGVs and buses would also be prohibited from the city centre.
The car ban idea was first proposed in 2019 but councillors will now vote on the proposals on 17 June.
Council officers estimate this will affect 16,000 vehicles registered in Edinburgh, mostly diesel cars.
Lothian Buses' fleet does not yet meet the emission standards, but is expected to reach compliance by the end of 2021.
Two-year grace period
Fines for not adhering to the rules would start in 2024 under the council's plans.
The local authority will use automatic number plate recognition technology to fine drivers who fail to adhere to the restrictions.
The penalty charge notice will be £60 for the first transgression - but that will double for each subsequent offence within a 90-day period.
For light vehicles, such as cars, the maximum fine will be £420, and for HGVs the maximum fine will be £900.
Lesley Macinnes, the council's transport and environment convener, said: "A great deal of analysis and monitoring has gone into the latest proposals for a Low Emission Zone in Edinburgh.
"This takes into account the urgent need to lower emissions for the good of our health, while remaining aware of the impact on local businesses, residents and on traffic patterns.
"We know from our consultation in 2019 that lowering air pollution matters to everyone, so I look forward to hearing from the public on the preferred option, if approved by committee."
Work to introduce an LEZ in Edinburgh began in 2018 in line with the Scottish government's commitment to implement LEZs in Scotland's four largest cities - Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee - to tackle air pollution and protect public health.
It was originally intended that LEZs would be in place by 2020 but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this date has been pushed back to 2022.