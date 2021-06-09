Covid in Scotland: New vaccination drop-in centres open
Efforts to increase the pace of Scotland's vaccination programme are being ramped up with the opening of two drop-in centres in the Lothians.
The clinics, at Ingliston and Bathgate, are for those aged 40 and over who want the Astra Zeneca vaccine.
Anyone over the age of 40 who has not yet had a first dose can also attend without an appointment.
Meanwhile, in Lanarkshire 1,000 appointments are being offered to those needing second doses of the vaccine.
The appointments will be available at the Ravenscraig centre each day until Sunday. Army personnel are helping at both sites.
Across Scotland, 86% of people in their 40s have now had their first jab - but efforts are continuing to help anyone who may have slipping through the net so far.
In the Lothians, vaccinations at Lowland Hall and Pyramids Vaccination centres will run until Sunday (June 13) and be administered on a first come first served basis.
Pyramids will remain open for two weeks while Lowland Hall will close from Sunday. Both clinics will operate for 10 hours each day.