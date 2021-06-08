Man jailed over 'terrifying' sex attack on tourist in Musselburgh
- Published
A man has been jailed for six years for a "terrifying" sex attack on a Japanese tourist in East Lothian.
Kevin Turner, 29, formerly of Galashiels, was previously found guilty of assault with intent to rape in Musselburgh in February 2019.
He forced his way into the holiday flat before assaulting his victim and repeatedly demanding sex from her.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Braid told him there was no alternative to a "significant" jail term.
The woman was on the second day of her "trip of a lifetime" to Scotland when she was attacked.
The judge said: "She is still suffering from daily flashbacks."
"On her evidence the incident was a sustained one and you were in her flat for about an hour," he said.
"It must have been terrifying in the extreme."
Turner, who was abusing drink and drugs at the time, was assessed as posing a high risk of further offending.
Lord Braid ordered that he should be kept under supervision for a further six years following his conviction for the sex attack.
Turner's trial heard how he grabbed his victim by the neck, pinned her against the wall and demanded sex.
Further incident
Turner also targeted another stranger in a further sexual incident in May the same year, while he was on bail from Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
He approached a 50-year-old woman at Harrison Road, in Edinburgh, and asked her to a secluded area "for fun".
He was convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive way by directing a sexual remark towards the woman and was given a four-month concurrent jail sentence for the offence.
Lord Braid said Turner's defence counsel had referred to various issues in his life which had never been addressed.
The judge said: "It is to be hoped these can be addressed during the sentence I am about to impose."
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC asked the judge to deal with Turner as leniently as he could, recognising, as did his client, that it was "a serious matter".
In addition to his jail term, Turner was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.