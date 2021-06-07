Edinburgh trams resume normal service amid growing demand
A normal tram service has resumed in Edinburgh for the first time in more than a year.
Services on the city's tram line are now operating every seven minutes throughout the day after being curtailed due to the Covid pandemic.
Edinburgh Trams say the additional services will help meet growing demand and ensure passengers can still stick to physical distancing.
Ticket Inspectors are also back working on the trams.
Lea Harrison, managing director of Edinburgh Trams, said: "Resuming our normal timetable doubles the services we were previously operating, and will help our customers feel more comfortable when travelling by tram.
"We're still urging customers to respect the Scottish government's guidance when travelling by public transport, which includes wearing a face covering (unless exempt) and maintaining one metre physical distancing, wherever possible."