£50m revamp of former Debenhams store in Edinburgh approved
A £50m revamp of a former Debenhams store on Princes Street in Edinburgh has been approved.
It will see a 207-room boutique hotel and "hospitality hub" - including restaurant and rooftop bar - constructed on the site.
Legal and General, which owns the three properties involved, said the local business community backed the plans.
The company said it hoped to turn the buildings into a "must visit destination" when work was completed.
"There can be little doubt that the views from these magnificent buildings will be fantastic," said development manager Nida Rehman.
"But we are determined that the experience for people who come to visit, eat, shop, relax and simply spend time will be every bit as special."
Construction work is expected to begin next year with the hotel scheduled to open in 2024.