Children evacuated from burning school bus in Fife
- Published
Fifteen children have been safely evacuated from a school bus that caught fire in Fife.
No one was hurt in the incident which happened as the bus reached Culross at about 08:15.
It had been heading for Dunfermline High School. The pupils were taken to school by another bus.
First Bus praised the prompt action of the driver who followed emergency procedures, ensuring all the passengers were "swiftly and safely evacuated".
David Phillips, operations director for First Bus, added: "The emergency services were alerted immediately, and a full internal investigation is now underway to establish the root cause of the incident."
He said the incident had been reported to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).
Shelagh McLean, Fife Council's head of education and children's services said: "I can confirm there was a fire on one of our school buses travelling to Dunfermline High School this morning.
"Fifteen children were on board, and all were evacuated safely. No one was injured. They've been taken to school by another bus and have arrived safe and well."