Hero's welcome as Josh Taylor mobbed in Prestonpans
Newly-crowned world champion boxer Josh Taylor was given a hero's welcome when he arrived back in Scotland after making history in the US.
The 30-year-old touched down in a private jet at Edinburgh Airport before driving to his home town Prestonpans where a crowd was ready to welcome him.
Speaking to the BBC as he landed in Edinburgh he said he was "the happiest man alive".
The Scot is Britain's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.
He defeated Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in Las Vegas in the light-welterweight unification bout on Sunday.
He knocked down the American with two devastating left hands on his way to recording a 114-112 score on all judges' cards.
He is now undefeated in 18 bouts after inflicting Ramirez's first loss, and is just the fifth man to hold all four belts in a division.
He said: "I am going to take a week or two to relax and soak in what I have achieved.
"But now the hard work continues. I have got to work even harder because now I am the man with the target on his back, so people are going to come and want to take what I've got away from me.
"I am going to have to work harder to keep what I have achieved. But I am the happiest man alive at the minute."
People in Prestonpans gathered to welcome home the new undisputed world champion.
Graeme Bennion, an active schools coordinator at Preston Lodge High School, said: "The atmosphere was a warm welcome back to Josh - from the young people of the community to friends and family of Josh's.
"Our young people now have a new hero to look up to and the community have a new hero to be proud of."