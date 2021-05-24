Mossmorran: Safety watchdog seeks chemical plant prosecution
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
- Published
The Health and Safety Executive is seeking a prosecution following an investigation into hydrocarbon releases at the Mossmorran chemical works in Fife.
The UK's safety watchdog has formally submitted a report to the Crown Office.
It follows findings uncovered by inspectors during a routine inspection in spring 2019.
ExxonMobil, the Fife Ethylene Plant owner, said it had now resolved the issue of the hydrocarbon releases.
It is separate to last years submission to prosecute by environmental watchdog Sepa following flaring in April 2019 for six days, which led to more than 900 complaints.
The HSE website lists a number of adverse health conditions linked to exposure to hydrocarbons.
Greg Haywood, HSE principal inspector of Health and Safety, said: "Thorough inquiries have been made into this issue and a formal report has been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."
'Leaky pipes'
The local action group said both prosecution bids did not relate to two boiler explosions in August 2019, which led to the temporary shutdown of the plant for seven months.
The company has since committed to spending £140m on improvements.
Linda Holt of the Mossmorran Action Group said: "This is very welcome news but it is frightening that it has taken HSE two years to complete a report and submit their findings for possible criminal prosecution.
"This incident does not take in the two boiler explosions in August 2019 at the Exxon plant which led to its closure for seven months."
Ms Holt said campaigners had previously raised the issue of leaky pipework at the site, as well as emissions from the main chimneys.
She said that while steam could be seen rising from the pipes, there were concerns that invisible gases could also be escaping at the same time.
An ExxonMobil spokesman said: "We were fully aware of, and were actively working solutions to, these matters.
"We cooperated constructively with the HSE, and these matters have since been resolved.
"Fife Ethylene Plant works within the highest regulatory standards, is committed to its environmental responsibilities and complies with all applicable laws.
''We operate to the very highest safety and risk management practices, and work closely with the HSE in full compliance with their approved processes."