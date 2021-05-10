BBC News

Eight rescued from dinghy and paddleboards

image captionA sailing dinghy, which went to the aid of two paddleboarders but then capsized, was brought back to shore

Eight people, including five children, have been rescued after a dinghy and paddleboards got into difficulty off the East Lothian coast.

The Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat crew were called the Port Seton incident at about 15:30 on Sunday.

The dinghy had gone to the aid of two paddleboarders but then capsized with seven people aboard.

An eighth person who was making their way back to shore with the paddleboards was also picked up by the lifeboat.

All casualties were checked over by ambulance staff but no-one was injured. Coastguard teams also assisted with the rescue.

image captionVolunteers from Kinghorn RNLI carried out the rescue

